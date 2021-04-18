By Associated PressApril 18, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. UTCCAIRO — Egyptian authorities say at least 11 people have been killed, some 100 others injured in train crash north of Cairo.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy