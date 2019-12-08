Authorities say that security forces killed one militant and wounded others in clashes that followed the assault.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to talk to reporters.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State group affiliate based in northern Sinai.

Egypt is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president in 2013.

