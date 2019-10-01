The officials requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief media.
The Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms confirmed the release of dozens of the detainees. More than 2,000 people were arrested, according to right lawyers.
Police quickly dispersed the scattered anti-government protests, but they marked a startling eruption of street unrest. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government has presided over a sweeping crackdown on dissent.
