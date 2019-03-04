Egyptian photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, widely known as Shawkan, plays with his niece at his home in the capital Cairo on March 4, 2019. (Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images)

Egyptian photographer Mahmoud Abu Zeid, the most high-profile journalist imprisoned by Egypt, was released Monday after more than five years in jail for what human rights groups say was simply doing his job covering anti-government protests.

A picture of a smiling Abu Zeid, widely known as Shawkan, with his father and brother was posted on a family-run Twitter account shortly after his release with the hashtag #Shawkan_is_Free.

“Thank God that it is over,” declared Taher Abolnasr, his lawyer. “I pray to God that things become easier for him from now on and his life gets better.”

For years, human rights groups, the United Nations, journalist organizations and legions of supporters have waged a campaign to release Shawkan. He became a visible symbol of the ongoing authoritarianism of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, who has jailed tens of thousands of opponents and critics of his regime, including many journalists.

In the end, Shawkan, 31, was released only because he had completed his prison term before finally being formally sentenced last September. Nevertheless, he will be required to report to a police station for the next five years at the end of each day and spend the night there. His lawyers plan to challenge the measure.

“We are relieved to hear that Shawkan is finally free after spending over five years in jail and call on authorities to end their shameful treatment of this photojournalist by removing any conditions to his release,” Sherif Mansour, the Middle East and North Africa program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement.

“The Egyptian government should take steps immediately to improve its image, which has been badly tarnished by this unjust imprisonment — and it can start by releasing all journalists jailed in relation to their work.”

[In latest blow to press freedom, Egypt deports New York Times reporter]

At least 31 journalists are currently jailed for the doing their work, according to Reporters Without Borders. The Committee to Protect Journalists has put the number of journalists in jail at 24.

Shawkan was arrested on Aug. 14, 2013, while covering clashes between Egyptian security forces and supporters of ousted president Mohamed Morsi, after police and army units tried to violently disperse sit-in protests at Cairo’s Rabba al-Adawiya Square.

Morsi, the elected Islamist leader, had been deposed that year in a military coup led by Sissi.

More than 800 protesters were killed in what Human Rights Watch described as “one of the world’s largest killings of demonstrators in a single day in recent history.”

Shawkan, along with hundreds of others, was charged with taking part in unauthorized protests, possessing weapons and belonging to the now banned Muslim Brotherhood, which Morsi led.

Shawkan has denied the allegations and said he was there to take photos for a British-based photo agency, Demotix.

