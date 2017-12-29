The attacker, who was reportedly wearing an explosive vest, was shot dead by the church's security forces. (Reuters)

Police clashed with suspected militants outside a Coptic church in Cairo on Friday after the attackers tried to break through security barriers protecting the site. At least 10 people were killed, an official said.

The spokesman for Egypt’s Health Ministry, Khaled Megahed, said at least 10 people were killed in the shootout, including eight Coptic Christians and a policeman, the Associated Press reported. It was unclear whether the death toll included the attacker, who was fatally shot.

The attack — the latest targeting Egypt’s Coptic minority — began when gunmen on a motorcycle begin firing outside the Mar Mina church in the Helwan neighborhood south of central Cairo while some worshipers were inside.

Egypt’s state-run MENA news agency, citing the Interior Ministry, initially reported at least two attackers tried to enter the church. One assailant was killed and the other fled, the agency reported.

Egypt’s Coptic community had come under increasing attacks from Islamist militants in recent years, prompting tighter security measures around churches and other sites.

Priest David, the head of Mar Mina church, is greeted by people outside the chruch, in Helwan, Cairo, Dec. 29, 2017, where at least 10 people have been killed in a shootout. (Amr Nabil/AP)

In May, gunmen ambushed a bus carrying a group of Coptic Christians to a monastery in the Minya region, about 150 miles south of Cairo, killing at least 30 people.

In April, twin bombings targeted churches in Alexandria and Tanta, killing 49 people. Last December, a bomb exploded in the main cathedral in Cairo, killing 29 people.

In Cairo last week, hundreds of Muslim protesters stormed an unlicensed Christian place of worship, chanting anti-Christian slogans and calling for the destruction of the site.

Brian Murphy in Washington contributed to this report.

