“Staff are currently being held inside, and their phones have been switched off,” the publication tweeted. “We will update once there are more details.”
The raid came a day after four plain clothes security officers arrested Shady Zalat, an editor at Mada Masr, early Saturday morning, entering his home without presenting an arrest warrant, the media site said. The agents confiscated both Zalat and his wife’s laptops, as well as work documents and his cellphone. The whereabouts of Zalat are still unknown.
