CAIRO — Egyptian security agents stormed into the offices of an outspoken online publication on Sunday and detained many of its staff, a day after one of its editors was arrested, said the media site.

The targeting of the downtown Cairo offices of Mada Masr, one of the few remaining independent media entities in the countries, was another sharp blow to press and personal freedoms in Egypt. As of Sunday afternoon, the plainclothes security agents were holding the journalists inside their newsroom and their lawyer has not been allowed to visit them, said the media site.