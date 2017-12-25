CAIRO — The union of Egyptian flight attendants on Monday angrily responded to criticism by a lawmaker over the weight and age of some female attendants employed by the national carrier, saying her comments amounted to discrimination.

In a statement, the union said lawmaker Galila Othman’s time would be put to better use if she stops “offending working people” and instead helps them deal with their concerns.

The chief job requirement for flight attendants is medical fitness, said the statement.

Othman requested this week that the civil aviation minister face questions in parliament regarding the appearance and “proper weight” of female EgyptAir flight attendants.

Speaking to The Associated Press Monday, she said “There are no standards. We need dress and weight codes. They shouldn’t work until they are 50. We should move them to other jobs.”

The union’s statement added that “If the honorable member of parliament does not see (in her comments) discrimination against women, then the union calls on her to kindly fist implement her suggestions at Parliament, since it is the face of Egypt.”

