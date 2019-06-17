Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi, shown in 2012, died Monday during a trial session in an espionage case in Cairo, according to Egyptian media reports. (Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, collapsed in court and died Monday while facing trial, state television reported.

Morsi, 67, died of an apparent heart attack, according to Egyptian media reports. He had been imprisoned since 2013, when his elected government was overthrown in a military coup led by the country’s then military leader, Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, who is now president.

Morsi, a top leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood party, was on trial on a range of charges, including espionage and inciting violence.

