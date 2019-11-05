A former army general who seized power in 2013 coup, el-Sisi has carried out a widespread crackdown on dissent, silencing critics and jailing thousands.

Trump has avoided censuring el-Sisi for his repression, instead admiring his efforts to combat terrorism.

Trump has drawn criticism for his relationships with autocratic leaders such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

