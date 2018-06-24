JERUSALEM — Israeli airline El Al is facing new allegations of discrimination after moving two female passengers under pressure from male ultra-Orthodox travelers who refused to sit next to women.

In 2016, a similar case of discrimination was filed against the airline by a female passenger. Israel’s Supreme Court ruled that asking a passenger to move their seat based on gender is a form of discrimination.

The most recent incident occurred on a New York to Tel Aviv flight last week. In a statement Sunday, El Al said discriminating against airline passengers is “forbidden” and that it does its utmost to serve a “wide array of populations and travelers.”

The Israel Religious Action Center, a progressive group that led last year’s lawsuit, accused the airline of breaking its commitments.

