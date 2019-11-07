Turkey is facing criticism that its military offensive to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from northeast Syria would allow for an IS resurgence.

Erdogan and Turkish officials revealed Wednesday that Turkish police detained one of al-Baghdadi’s wives and a daughter last year.

This week, Turkish authorities said they captured al-Baghdadi’s elder sister, her husband, daughter-in-law and five children in Syria.

