Last Thursday, Iran injected uranium gas into centrifuges at Fordo to produce low-enriched uranium to fuel its nuclear plants. Under the deal, Tehran was not supposed to do this at the site until 2030.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok says “the Iranian stance is indeed very worrying.”

The EU has struggled to stop the nuclear deal from unravelling since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out last year.

