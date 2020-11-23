President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the accord, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, which responded by publicly abandoning nuclear restrictions in the agreement.
Monday’s meeting at a government guest house in Berlin, which wasn’t announced in advance, aimed to discuss “what a further approach involving all signatories to the JCPOA, and perhaps also with a new U.S. administration, could look like,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told reporters.
“We are confident that a constructive approach by the U.S. toward the Vienna nuclear agreement could contribute significantly to breaking the current negative spiral we are seeing with Iran, and opening new prospects for the preservation of the JCPOA,” she added.
Sasse renewed calls for Iran to stop its violations of the agreement and comply with all of its provisions in full. She said Monday’s meeting also would address Iran’s missile program and wider regional role — issues that are not addressed by the nuclear agreement, to the displeasure of its critics.
Asked whether the Europeans fear Trump taking further steps against Iran before he leaves office that would undermine their hopes, Sasse replied: “if there are such measures, we will evaluate them if they happen.”
