Jonida Maliqi of Albania performs during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (Sebastian Scheiner/Associated Press)

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Eurovision Song Contest has decided the final 10 contestants who will battle to be crowned Europe’s best pop act, following the event’s second semifinal Thursday.

The countries advancing to the cumulative show, held Saturday in Tel Aviv, are Netherlands, Sweden, North Macedonia, Albania, Russia, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland and Malta.

The contestants eliminated from the running are Ireland, Armenia, Moldova, Latvia, Romania, Austria, Lithuania and Croatia.

Performers are picked by a mix of votes from phone-in viewers and professional juries from 41 participating countries.

Thursday’s choices will join winners from the first semifinal to vie for the top prize and the exposure it provides.

Five European countries sweep straight to the final because they contribute the most money to the competition. Israel automatically qualified because it won last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.