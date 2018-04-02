CAIRO — A top aide to former Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi says he fears arrest if he returns to Libya over what he may know about corruption allegations against France’s ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy and Gadhafi’s alleged financial support to the former France leader.

Moftah Missouri, Gadhafi’s chief interpreter, told The Associated Press that he attended a meeting in 2005 between France’s then-Interior Minister Sarkozy and Gadhafi.

Missouri, who is now living in exile in Tunisia, said over the phone that Gadhafi told Sarkozy during the meeting that he’s “pleased to have a friend like you as a president of France.”

According to Missouri, Gadhafi also told Sarkozy: “We will help you if you run in the election.”

Sarkozy’s lawyer and spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

