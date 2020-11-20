Authorities were still investigating the cause of the explosion, Shousha said.
The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion. It said IS militants detonated several explosive devices to damage a pipeline that carries natural gas from Egypt to Israel. The group offered no proof for its claim.
Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in northern Sinai that’s now led by the IS affiliate. Fighting intensified in 2013, after the military overthrew the country’s elected but divisive Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.
Authorities heavily restrict access to northern Sinai, making it difficult to verify claims related to the fighting.
IS has carried out a number of large-scale attacks in recent years, mainly targeting members of the security forces and Egypt’s Christian minority.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.