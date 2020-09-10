No injuries so far have been recorded, the state-run new agency Petra reported, citing a government spokesperson, Amjad Adaileh.
A preliminary investigation indicates the explosions were caused by an electrical fault in the warehouse, Adaileh added.
The statement from the armed forces said a committee was formed to determine the causes of the explosion.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.