Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since last month in the capital and across the largely Shiite south to demand sweeping political change.

Demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.

More than 250 people have been killed since the unrest erupted Oct. 1.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD