SYDNEY — The family of an Australian man who’s been detained in Egypt for more than a year has called on the Australian government to help get him out of the country.

Brisbane resident Hazem Hamouda was arrested in Cairo in January last year after arriving there with his family for a holiday.

Egyptian police accused him of having links to Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in Egypt, and of spreading falsities online — allegations his family denies.

While Hamouda was freed from jail in February this year, Egyptian authorities stopped him boarding a Brisbane-bound flight last month.

Hamouda’s 30-year-old daughter Lamisse Hamouda on Tuesday called on the Australian government to ask for her father to be released, saying her family fears “he could be rearrested at any point.”

