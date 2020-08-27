The Shiite Muslim group has consistently denied involvement in Hariri’s killing, calling it a conspiracy against it and has vowed not to hand over any suspects. Ayyash, 56, has been at large and is not likely to serve time. A hearing will be held at a later date to determine his sentence.
In its verdict Aug. 18, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon convicted Ayyash and acquitted three others of involvement in the assassination, which sent shock waves through the Middle East. The tribunal’s judges also said there was no evidence the leadership of Hezbollah and Syria were involved in the attack.
Ayyash’s family, in the statement issued Thursday, said Ayyash, who hails from the southern Lebanese village of Harouf, was a patriot who served in the Civil Defense and was in Saudi Arabia performing a hajj pilgrimage when the crime occurred.
“All of this refutes this accusation and emphasizes its injustice, weakness and invalidity of the conviction,” it said.
