BEIRUT — Fighting in rebel-held parts of northern Syria has killed dozens of people as al-Qaida-linked militants press their offensive against Turkey-backed rebels.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Wednesday that two days of fighting in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib have killed 31 people, mostly fighters.

The al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee and the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group blamed each other for triggering the fighting, the worst in nearly three months.

The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media says al-Qaida-linked fighters are now in full control of the strategic town of Daret Azzeh and have also captured the villages of Kafrantin, Fadra, Houta and Mkalbis.

