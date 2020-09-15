A Civil Defense official said they extinguished the fire, adding that an investigation will be opened. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
It was the third fire in the area within a week following two recent fires at the port of Beirut, including a huge one on Thursday that raised panic among residents. Another blaze earlier last week was extinguished quickly. The causes of those fires are unclear.
Beirut’s residents are still shaken by the fire that led to a massive blast on Aug. 4, killing nearly 200, injuring 6,500 and causing damage worth billions of dollars. The explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port for six years also left a quarter of a million people homeless.
The cause of the explosion and the fire that led to it are still under investigation. The blast led to the government’s resignation six days later.
Lebanon is gripped by an unprecedented economic crisis and financial collapse, blamed on decades of mismanagement and corruption by an entrenched political class.
Last month’s blast is seen as the culmination of leaders unable to manage the country’s affairs or protect its people. So far, authorities have been unable to provide answers about the explosion, and there has been no accountability for it.
