The incident happened on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf, which is home to Iran’s biggest crude export terminal. The report did not elaborate as to what caused the fire.
Petrochemical products are among the top exports for Iran. The country has struggled to raise safety standards in its aging oil pipelines and plants, which have deteriorated under years of U.S. sanctions. Fires and other disasters have claimed the lives of dozens of workers over the past years.
A spate of blazes in 2016 at multiple industrial plants raised suspicions of hacking, with authorities saying that “viruses had contaminated” several of the affected complexes. The allegations pointed to the possibility of a concerted effort to target Iranian infrastructure in the years after the Stuxnet worm in the 2000s disrupted thousands of centrifuges at a uranium enrichment facility.
