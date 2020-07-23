Inaugurated in the Byzantine era, the nearly 1,500-year-old building overlooking the Bosporus was the largest church in the Christian world for nearly a millennium and an Ottoman mosque for hundreds of years. It was transformed into a museum in 1934 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the secularizing founder of the Turkish republic.
Earlier this month, Turkey’s top administrative court ruled to annul Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, in a victory for Turkish Islamists and nationalists who had long pushed for the site’s conversion to a mosque. Some Christian religious leaders, including Pope Francis, expressed concern, and the Trump administration said it was “disappointed” by Turkey’s decision.
Some of the sharpest criticism came from Audrey Azoulay, the director-general of UNESCO, who said in a statement earlier this month that she “deeply regrets” the decision to change the status of the Hagia Sophia, or “Holy Wisdom” in Greek.
“Hagia Sophia is an architectural masterpiece and a unique testimony to interactions between Europe and Asia over the centuries. Its status as a museum reflects the universal nature of its heritage, and makes it a powerful symbol for dialogue,” Azoulay said.
Erdogan said that the mosque, until recently Turkey’s most visited museum, would remain open to people from around the world and that admission to the mosque would be free. He was expected to attend the prayers on Friday.
Photographs released by Erdogan’s office on Thursday, during a visit by the president and his wife, Emine Erdogan, showed the physical changes underway as the building was prepared for congregational prayers. Thousands of square feet of turquoise carpeting had been laid on the marble floors and white curtains were stretched over portions of the ceiling containing Christian mosaics, which would remain covered during prayer times.
Fahim reported from Washington.