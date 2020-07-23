Thousands of people — including the president and senior cabinet ministers — attended the ceremony in Istanbul’s historic Fatih district, as a police helicopter circled overhead. Worshipers crammed into an outside courtyard and the surrounding streets, prompting the Istanbul governor to close the area because of concerns over the novel coronavirus.

In footage aired on Turkish news channels, crowds could be seen overwhelming police checkpoints to reach the mosque. A limited number of people were allowed into the building for the prayers. As part of the service, Erdogan recited verses from the Koran.

But the move was greeted with mourning in neighboring Greece, where hundreds of Orthodox Christian churches across the nation flew flags at half-staff and bells tolled. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement Friday that the change in Hagia Sophia’s status was “not a manifestation of power but a proof of weakness” and that Turkey was challenging “universal values.”

Inaugurated in the Byzantine era, the nearly 1,500-year old building overlooking the Bosporus was the largest church in the Christian world for nearly a millennium, then an Ottoman mosque for hundreds of years before it was transformed into a museum in 1934 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the secularizing founder of the Turkish republic.

Earlier this month, Turkey’s top administrative court ruled to annul Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, in a victory for Turkish Islamists and nationalists who had long pushed for the site’s conversion back to a mosque. Some Christian religious leaders, including Pope Francis, expressed concern, and the Trump administration said it was “disappointed” by Turkey’s decision.

Archbishop Elpidophoros, the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in the United States, on Thursday met with President Trump and Vice President Pence to express his dismay over the move in Istanbul.

Other senior Orthodox figures, including the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I in Istanbul and Patriarch Kirill in Moscow, warned that converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque would turn Christians around the world against Islam. Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, said this month that Erdogan’s move was a threat to “all of Christian civilization” and that it would cause deep pain to Russian people.

The director-general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, also criticized the move earlier this month, saying she “deeply regrets” the decision to change the status of Hagia Sophia, or “Holy Wisdom” in Greek.

“Hagia Sophia is an architectural masterpiece and a unique testimony to interactions between Europe and Asia over the centuries. Its status as a museum reflects the universal nature of its heritage, and makes it a powerful symbol for dialogue,” Azoulay said.

Greek officials have spent recent weeks rallying international opposition to Turkey, a fellow NATO ally. On Tuesday, Mitsotakis said the European Union would have no choice but to impose sanctions on Turkey if the country proceeded with a plan to drill for oil in territory near the Greek island of Crete.

Erdogan repeated Friday that Hagia Sophia — until recently Turkey’s most visited museum — would remain open to people from around the world and that admission to the mosque would be free.

The reopening of the building as a mosque was celebrated in some Muslim nations. Television stations in Pakistan and Bangladesh cut away from regular programing to show Friday’s prayers, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Photographs released by Erdogan’s office on Thursday, during a visit by the president and his wife, Emine Erdogan, showed the physical changes underway as the building was prepared for congregational prayers. Thousands of square feet of turquoise carpeting had been laid on the marble floors, and white curtains were stretched over portions of the ceiling containing Christian mosaics, which would remain covered during prayer times.

“Dear believers, what could be more sorrowful than a mosque whose minarets are silent?” Religious Affairs Minister Ali Erbas said during his sermon at the mosque Friday.