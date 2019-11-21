In the video, the Palestinian is shot in the back nearly 20 seconds after walking away from the checkpoint.

Border police often use sponge-tipped bullets as a “nonlethal” tool to disperse crowds, but the bullets are painful and can cause serious injury.

The Palestinian, Karam Qawasmi, said on Thursday that other officers also abused him and should have been charged. He says he fears she’ll receive a “very light punishment.”

