Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron is taking a three-day trip to Lebanon, a former French protectorate. He will offer French support after the devastating port explosion earlier this month, but also ensure that millions in international aid is going to those who need it.
“We will not sign a blank check for a government that does not implement reforms,” notably of public services and the banking system, Le Drian said.
