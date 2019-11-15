Iranian officials say the proceeds from the price hikes are earmarked to fund subsidies for low-income families.

The decision came following months of speculations about possible rationing. The U.S. withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers last year, and re-imposed crippling trade sanctions that sent the Iranian economy into free-fall.

According to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, the country is facing its “most difficult” time in decades.

