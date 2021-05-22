At the same time, the attacks left more than more than 1,900 in need of medical treatment across Gaza before a cease-fire took effect Friday, according to health officials here. At least 248 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel were killed in the waves of Israeli strikes and rocket attacks from Gaza.
“It has become a double burden during these 12 days,” said Abdulatif al-Haj, a physician and director of international cooperation for Gaza’s Health Ministry. “We are facing many more covid-19 cases and mass casualties at the same time.”
Haj stood in the debris-filled courtyard in front of what used to be a primary-health care facility and home to Gaza’s only lab using the PCR test for the coronavirus. Its windows were gone and the floors covered with concrete rubble from an office building across the street that was targeted by Israeli warplanes.
One of his colleagues, a physician who conducting a telemedicine session when the blast came, received a critical head injury when the blast struck, Haj said.
“It’s like they took the roof of that building and put it into our clinic,” he said.
Gaza’s health system had been pushed to the point of collapse even before the fighting because of a dwindling corps of doctors, years of underfunding by the governing militant group Hamas and an Israeli blockade that made it more difficult to acquire medical supplies and equipment.
The pandemic nearly overwhelmed hospitals that had just 60 intensive care unit beds before the health crisis in the enclave of 2 million people.
Aid groups, including the World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross, helped Gaza expand its capacity with new ventilators and testing material.
By one estimate, 70,000 Gazans sought shelter in schools and others sites during the bombing, some which are still housing people whose homes were damaged or destroyed. Thousands more crowded in with family members.
Fewer than 40,000 Gazans have been vaccinated, a bit less than 20 percent of the population.
“People stopped [social] distancing,” said Shadi Awad, the head of respiratory care at Shift Hospital, Gaza’s primary health center. “They had no choice.”
Awad has been watching with alarm as a backlog of Gazans with coronavirus symptoms are able to come in for help now that they can safely leave their homes. On Friday, his staff recorded 40 positive cases of 50 people tested, nearly filling his isolation unit and the critical care beds.
Early in the bombardments, the hospital had evacuated its critical covid patients to other treatment centers Gaza to make space. Now the covid wards are filling back up and the hospital is having to move equipment from one department to another to meet the need.
“Yesterday, I had to borrow a ventilator from the [non-covid] ICU for one man who was critical,” Awad said.
The bombardment not only drove a surge in medical demand, it also destroyed critical medical capacity. The loss of the testing lab means that asymptomatic cases will go undetected even as doctors fear the virus is spreading at an accelerated pace.
And two blocks from where the lab was damaged, another blast killed Ayman Abu al-Ouf, head of internal medicine at Shifa Hospital who has been one of the leaders of Gaza’s pandemic response.
He was killed, along with 12 members of his extended family, when their four-story apartment building collapsed during a strike on Weha Street. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas tunnels in the area and said it would investigate what led to 42 “unintended” civilian casualties.
Awad described “Dr. Ayman” as an invaluable specialist who drove programs and still saw as many as 90 patients a day.
“I had called him just an hour before [the blast] to talk about a case,” Awad said. “He was lucky not to be killed by corona and then he was killed by an airstrike.”