It was a day of relief for some, dismay for other and uncertainty for most. Many Gazans who fled their own homes to stay with families or public shelters still didn’t know what was left of their lives from before the conflict, which officials say killed more than 230 Palestinians and more than 10 Israelis.
Rami Nakhlal gave in to the pleading of his daughter and two nieces for a walk along Omar Mukhtar Street, Gaza City’s main commercial drag, where the bookshop that once sold them toys and school supplies used to be. The girls, ages 8 to 11, already knew it had been destroyed, but they didn’t understand why. “I couldn’t tell them,” Nakhlal said.
On one side of the street, the facade of their bookstore had been blown off, exposing an interior with some shelves gutted and others still in tact with pens and paperbacks neatly arrayed. On the other side, a building had been pancaked to dense pile, its rooftop still studded with satellite dishes now sitting at street level.
The girls stood staring and taking selfies amid the bent metal and broken glass. His daughter, Raghad, narrated a video of the destruction on her tablet: “You see the mall destroyed behind us,” she said solemnly. “The stores are all gone.”
Nakhlal said they haven’t slept for almost a dozen nights, catching a few hours only after dawn when the attacks usually slowed. He had just come from his first look at the veterinary lab he manages for the Gaza Ministry of Agriculture. “Thank God only the window
Zaid Rakhawi, 69, had just put his daughter in a taxi so she could go check on her home for the first time. “We don’t know yet,” Rakhawi said. “She will call me soon.”
Rakhawi, too, had only snatched a few hours of sleep following his dawn prayers. After nights of war, the first night of peace had been nearly as loud, with whistles, horns blowing, fireworks and celebratory guns fired in the air. Many of the cars on the street behind him were still honking; some were festooned with Palestinian flags, as was a mule cart selling bananas at the corner.
“This is a victory,” he said, looking around a street that was little more than a debris field. “They destroyed our buildings but we resisted one of the more powerful countries in the world.”
Hazem Balousha contributed.
