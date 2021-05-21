Down the block,Said Deyazada and his father Basim were sweeping up glass. It used to be the windows of the men’s clothing store the family has owned for more than half a century. Most of the letters on the sign had been blown away — nothing left of al-ANDULOS but an A and a D — and a rack of trousers was wafting in the sea breeze. But the Deyazadas still planned to reopen Saturday morning.