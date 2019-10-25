The shooting took place on the fifth anniversary of the killing of 77 people by Norwegian right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, and investigators have said the Munich shooter researched that slaughter online.

Bavaria’s state criminal police office said Friday that it has now decided to classify the shooting as a “politically motivated crime.” It said “the radical right-wing and racist views of the perpetrator should not be ignored.”

