BERLIN — German lawmakers have approved a resolution denouncing the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement against Israel and describing its methods as anti-Semitic.

The motion that passed Friday was filed by the country’s three governing parties, along with two mainstream opposition parties. It vowed not to financially support any projects that call for a boycott of Israel or actively support the BDS movement.

German lawmakers also were voting on two rival motions. One from the far-right Alternative for Germany party called for a ban on the BDS movement, and another from the Left Party condemned “all anti-Semitism” in BDS calls for boycotts.

The Palestinian-led BDS movement has grown in popularity overseas in recent years. It advocates boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israeli businesses, universities and cultural institutions.

