Ten men from Bangladesh, some of whom had been hidden in the trunk of the car, and two men from Syria were transported to hospital, as was the Greek driver of the other car. The Syrians were treated and released and were arrested on suspicion of migrant smuggling. The Greek driver was also released, while the 10 Bangladeshi men remained hospitalized with light injuries, police said.
Thousands of people continue to enter Greece from Turkey, either from the coast to nearby Greek islands or through the land border in far northeastern Greece, despite European efforts to stop migrant flows. Most hope to make their way to more prosperous northern European countries.
