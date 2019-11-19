The cases also include well-known activist Wael Ghonim whose brother, Hazem, was arrested in September after Wael posted videos on Facebook criticizing Egyptian security agencies.
Joe Stork, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW, says Egyptian authorities have been “punishing families of opponents abroad” to stifle dissent.
HRW says that in 13 cases, relatives were accused of joining “terrorist” groups and disseminating “false news.”
