CAIRO — An international rights group is accusing Egyptian authorities of using counterterrorism and state-of-emergency laws and courts “to unjustly prosecute journalists, activists, and critics for their peaceful criticism.”

A statement from Human Rights Watch on Sunday says Egyptian police have carried out arrests of critics of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi both in the period before and after the March presidential election.

Nadim Houry of Human Rights Watch says el-Sissi’s government has exploited security threats it faces “cynically, as a cover to prosecute peaceful critics and to revive the infamous (Hosni) Mubarak-era state security courts.”

Authorities have arrested a number of secular activists since el-Sissi was re-elected for a second four-year term in March. He faced no serious challengers, after several potentially strong candidates were arrested or intimidated into withdrawing from the race.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.