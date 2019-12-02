Yemen’s war began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by Iranian-backed rebels known as Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized government has been fighting the rebels since 2015.
The IRC says Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with 24 million Yemenis, or 80% of the population, needing humanitarian aid and 16 million living on the verge of famine.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.