CAIRO — An international aid group says a recent bout of fighting between Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition and Shiite rebels around Hodeida has effectively shut down the main artery linking the port city to the rest of the country.

Save the Children said late Thursday it is concerned about the welfare of 4.2 million children in Yemen on the brink of starvation.

Tamer Kirolos of Save the Children says “it’s quite literally a matter of life and death” for the main road linking Hodeida to the capital Sanaa to remain open.

The latest offensive began last week following the failure of what was supposed to be renewed peace talks in Geneva.

Government forces first tried in June to retake Hodeida from the rebels, known as Houthis.

