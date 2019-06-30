BEIRUT — A Lebanese Cabinet minister says gunmen opened fire at his convoy in a mountain village near Beirut, killing one of his guards and wounding another.

Saleh al-Gharib, the minister of state handling refugee issues, told local TV he was heading to the mountain village of Qabr Shamoun when his convoy came under fire.

Al-Gharib is a member of a party allied with the militant Hezbollah group and supportive of the Syrian government.

It was not clear who opened fire, but the area was tense Sunday as supporters of a party opposed to the Syrian government closed roads to prevent Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil from touring the region.

The Lebanese army sent reinforcements to the area.

The Lebanese are fiercely divided over the civil war in neighboring Syria.

