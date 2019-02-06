TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state TV says gunmen have killed a policeman and wounded a police officer in a shootout in which a stray bullet hit a fuel tanker, causing it to explode.

It said Wednesday that the shootout erupted near a gas station in the western province of Lurestan. It says the explosion shattered the windows of a nearby building.

State TV says the wounded police lieutenant is in “satisfactory” condition after being transferred to a local hospital.

It says the assailants fled in a stolen car. It was unclear what sparked the shootout.

Heavily rural Lurestan has seen occasional tribal-related armed clashes. Many people in the area keep private firearms.

In November, authorities confiscated some 150 guns from smugglers in the province.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.