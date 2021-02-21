Following the 2015 deal, Iran voluntarily agreed to implement the additional protocol.
On Saturday, Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Iran’s nuclear department, said he and Rafael Grossi would meet Sunday to discuss the U.N. agency’s concerns over the halt of the inspections as well as Iran’s cooperation with the agency.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week the visit was aimed at finding “a mutually agreeable solution for the IAEA to continue essential verification activities in the country.”
