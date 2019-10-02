On Wednesday, Iraqi municipal workers were cleaning up Tahrir Square, spraying the street with water while bulldozers removed debris. Security forces were heavily deployed in the area with armored personnel carriers, SUVs and dozens of riot policemen standing guard on side streets.
A bridge that leads from Tahrir Square to the fortified Green Zone — home to government offices and foreign embassies — was closed in the morning.
