A vehicle of United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) rides on a road along the border between Lebanon and Israel in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyeh in the Bint Jbeil District on Sept. 9, 2019. - (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)

Hezbollah downed an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon on Sunday in the latest in a series of clashes between Israel and Iranian-banked groups throughout the region.

In recent weeks, Israel has struck targets in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon to stop Iran from distributing sophisticated weapons within striking distance of its borders.

Although limited, Hezbollah’s Sunday strike — seen as a possible retaliation for an earlier strike that the militant group blamed on Israel and which Jerusalem has yet to deny — represented another incident in the long-simmering tensions between Israel and Iran, Hezbollah’s chief sponsor.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that its operatives shot down the Israeli drone outside the village of Ramyeh, across the border from northern Israel and that “it is now in their hands.”

The Israeli Army confirmed on Monday in a statement that the drone had been shot down “on a routine mission in northern Israel” as it “fell into Lebanese territory.” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli Army, declined to comment on the specific nature of the drone’s activities in Lebanon.

“There is no risk of breach of information,” the Israeli army’s statement read.

The Hezbollah strike came after its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had vowed retaliation for earlier strikes late last month, attributed to Israel, in which a Hezbollah office in the southern suburbs of Beirut was destroyed. One drone detonated at the target, while a second crashed.

In the aftermath of that strike, Nasrallah had promised that Hezbollah would shoot down an Israeli drone, but he did not provide a clear time frame. “I tell the Israeli army on the border — be prepared and wait for us,” he said in his address.

Hezbollah had already retaliated last Sunday for the killing of two of its commanders in an Israeli airstrike in Syria the previous weekend. The militant group fired antitank missiles into northern Israel, which prompted Israel to fire volleys of artillery against three Lebanese village in an intense but brief counter.

Although neither side reported casualties, the skirmish represented the first exchange of fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border since 2006, when Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war.

