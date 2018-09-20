A Lebanese Shiite supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, holds a portrait of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, during activities to mark the ninth of Ashura, a 10-day ritual commemorating the death of Imam Hussein, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Hassan Nasrallah says his group may reduce the number of its fighters in Syria because of an easing of the conflict, particularly after a recent Russian-Turkey agreement that prevented an offensive on the last rebel stronghold. (Hussein Malla/Associated Press)

BEIRUT — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah is boasting the group possesses “highly accurate” missiles despite Israeli attempts to prevent it from acquiring such weapons.

Hassan Nasrallah spoke in a televised speech on Thursday to supporters commemorating Ashoura, one of the most important religious holy days for Shiite Muslims.

Nasrallah says Israel knows the regional balance of power has changed, and that recent Israeli strikes in Syria to prevent Hezbollah from acquiring those weapons failed because this “has already been achieved.”

He says Hezbollah now has “highly accurate ... missiles” and that, should Israel impose a war on Lebanon, “it will face a fate and a reality it never expected.”

Israel worries Hezbollah has been improving its capabilities and increased its strikes in Syria to prevent weapons shipments to the group.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.