The attacks occurred after protesters blocked a major road that links eastern neighborhoods of the capital with western parts.

Protesters have been holding demonstrations in Lebanon since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has governed for three decades.

The protests have since snowballed into calls for the entire political elite to step aside.

Late Sunday protesters closed major roads near Beirut and in the eastern Bekaa Valley.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD