Thursday’s prisoner transfer was a sign the Saudi coalition and Iran-backed Houthis were advancing a U.N.-brokered deal aimed at ending the war in the Arab world’s poorest country.

In September, Houthis freed scores of captives who had been held since the rebels seized Sanaa, along with much of northern Yemen, in 2014.

The ICRC said it hoped these releases would “create positive momentum to return more detainees to their families.”

