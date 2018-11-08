Yemeni pro-government forces advance towards the port area from the eastern outskirts of Hodeida, as they continue to battle for the control of the city controlled by Houthi rebels, on Nov. 7, 2018. (Khaled Ziad/AFP/Getty Images)

Despite U.S. calls for a cease-fire, fighting is escalating in a strategic Yemeni port city, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians and deepening a humanitarian crisis where millions are already grappling with a possible famine.

The clashes in Hodeida, pitting a U.S.-backed regional coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against northern Houthi rebels, has led to numerous civilian casualties over the past week, said residents, health workers and aid agencies. The violence is also nearing medical facilities, threatening the safety of patients and essential medical workers.

The fighting has particularly intensified near Hodeida’s port, through which pass more than 70 percent of all food, fuel medicines and other essential supplies destined for the northern part of the country where large majority of Yemenis live.

“Hodeida is once again trapped in violence with hundreds of thousands of Yemenis caught in the middle,” said Fabrizio Carboni, a senior official for the International Committee for the Red Cross in a statement Thursday.

Residents said they remain confined inside their houses as battles, with mortars and snipers, rage outside in parts of the city. Houthi rebels have dug in, patrolling the streets in machine-gun mounted pickup trucks and deploying their fighters into buildings, houses, even hospitals, triggering fears they are using civilians as human shields.

[U.S. says the time to end the Saudi-backed war in Yemen is now]

The coalition meanwhile has conducted scores of airstrikes and deployed U.S.-made helicopters to target areas in and around Hodeida, including residential neighborhoods.

“We have been receiving a lot of civilian casualties,” said Dr. Mareb Almahweeti, a surgeon at a military hospital in the city, adding that many of the injured were struck in the neck and chest by shrapnel from airstrikes.

“The Apache helicopters are bombing many areas around the city most of the day,” he added. “We also hear airstrikes most of the day. The bombing is closer than before.”

After besieging Hodeida over the summer, the coalition launched a new offensive a week ago, two days after the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a cease-fire and peace talks in 30 days, roughly at the end of November. An array of militias, aligned with the UAE and the Yemeni government, pushed forward into the city, backed by airstrikes and heavy artillery.

The coalition of Sunni Muslim countries is seeking to oust the rebels and restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government, not the least because the Shiite Houthis are widely said to be backed by Iran. The United States is aiding the coalition by refueling its warplanes, intelligence and billions of dollars in arms sales.

A senior Yemeni government official said the goal of the offensive is to militarily weaken the Houthis and push them into negotiations. Hodeida’s port is a vital source of funds and supplies for the rebels, and losing control over the city could deliver a hard blow to the Houthis’ military operations.

“The goal is to take over Hodeida before the 30 days,” said Moammar al Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information. “If Hodeida is freed, the Houthis will be forced to come and sit with us at the table.”

On Wednesday, the rebels’ top leader, Abdulmalik al Houthi, in a televised address vowed to fight back against the offensive at whatever cost, and urged his supporters to “move seriously to counter the aggression on all fronts.”

The rhetoric, coupled with the escalating bloodshed, is alarming the United Nations and Western aid agencies who are, in most parts of Yemen, the sole institutions assisting the 14 million people — nearly half the population — who are on the brink of famine. More than 3 million Yemenis have fled their homes; hundreds of thousands more could soon follow if the war for Hodeida continues, said aid workers.

“The upcoming talks cannot be an excuse to disregard the laws of war that protect the lives of the Yemeni people,” said Carboni. “Wars have rules and parties to the conflict must respect them, even in the fiercest battles.”

Read more

Saudi role in devastating Yemen war under new scrutiny after Khashoggi killing

Amid renewed Yemen offensive, U.N. warns of ‘incalculable human cost’

U.S. approach to Yemen challenged as country splinters and govt vanishes

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news