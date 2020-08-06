A large crowd gathered around Macron and began chanting anti-government slogans.
“You are sitting with warlords. They have been manipulating us for the past year,” shouted the woman, wearing a mask.
Macron, also wearing a mask, assured her he understood her concerns. “I’m not here to help them. I’m here to help you,” he said.
The crowd cheered as moments later, Macron comforted the woman with a warm embrace.
The gesture was characteristic of Macron, who is known at home for engaging the public and even giving strangers handshakes and polite kisses on the cheek.
France once governed Lebanon as a protectorate and maintains close ties with the tiny Mideast country. During his visit, Macron promised the crowd he would speak to Lebanon’s political leaders and vowed to protect against corruption as aid money is delivered.
