Libya edged closer to full-blown civil war on Friday as forces of an eastern commander clashed with pro-government militias near the capital Tripoli and an effort by the U.N. chief failed to stop the offensive.

A battle for control of Tripoli would mark the most significant escalation of violence in oil- and gas-rich Libya since the toppling of Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011 following a populist rebellion backed by NATO bombings.

After meeting Friday with the renegade warlord, Gen. Khalifa Hifter, in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, the U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said in a tweet that he was leaving Libya “with a heavy heart and deeply concerned.”

Hifter reportedly told Guterres that his offensive on Tripoli will continue, according to the al-Arabiya TV network.

“I still hope it is possible to avoid a bloody confrontation in and around Tripoli,” Guterres wrote in his tweet.

That hope has dimmed. Hifter’s forces, which calls itself the Libyan National Army, pushed forward toward the capital and clashed with militias who support the U.N.-installed and Western-backed government.

By nightfall, Hifter’s forces claimed to have taken an area near Tripoli’s international airport, but there was no independent confirmation.

With dozens of militias in the heavily populated capital, urban warfare could cause heavy civilian casualties.

[Watch: Migrants face abuse at hands of Libya’s coast guard]

It also would deepen the chaos and lawlessness that has already turned Libya into a smuggling hub for migrants to Europe and allowed the Islamic State to establish a former foothold in the coastal city of Sirte. More insecurity could pave the way for the militants’ to reground, and set off another rush of people fleeing to neighboring countries or over dangerous sea routes on the Mediterranean.

Hifter’s army is aligned with a separate eastern government. The internationally recognized government is based in Tripoli and only controls parts of the west. But a constellation of well-armed militias in Tripoli, as well as in cities such as of Misrata, view Hifter as another potential dictator in the mold of Gaddafi and have mobilized against him.

Hifter was a former general in Gaddafi’s army who defected and then spent years living in northern Virginia. He returned to Libya to take part in the revolution against Gaddafi.

The offensive took the country and the international community by surprise. Guterres had traveled to Libya this week in the hopes of bring the warring sides to a national reconciliation conference scheduled for later this month. It’s main goal was to set up a play to hold long-delayed elections.

On Thursday, though, Hifter’s forces overran and swiftly captured the town of Gharyan, about 60 miles south of Tripoli. The commander then sent out a recorded message to his troops that was posted online, urging then march forwards toward the capital.

“We are coming Tripoli, we are coming,” said Hifter, whose forces have pushed toward the city since Thursday.

It remained unclear whether Hifter’s advance was intended to gain a stronger negotiation position in any talks over the future of Libya. On Thursday, the United States and other countries called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions. France and the United Arab Emirates are widely said to be Hifter’s key backers.

Fearing a spillover of refugees, neighboring Tunisia has tightened its control over its border, said its defense ministry. The U.N. Security Council has also taken up the issue.

“The U.N. is committed to facilitating a political solution and, whatever happens, the U.N. is committed to supporting the Libyan people,” said Guterres in his tweet.

Read more

Algeria’s president is gone, but pro-democracy protests continue

This migrant dreamed of reaching Europe. A phone call changed everything.

Victory over a militia also chokes off migrant flow from Libyan port

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news