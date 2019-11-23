The outlet’s statement says plainclothes police told Zalat’s wife that he was being taken to the Giza police headquarters.

But Mada Masr says it’s been unable confirm where Zalat is being held, and called for his release.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities.

Egypt has arrested at least 3,000 people since September amid a sweeping crackdown following rare anti-government protests.

Mada Masr is one of the hundreds of websites blocked by the Egyptian government in recent years.

